In Photos: Republic Day March-Past Rehearsals in Full Swing

Jawans of the Indian Naval Service (INS) rehearse the march-past.
( Photo Credit: RIbhu Chatterjee/The Quint )
With Republic Day just around the corner, several contingents of the armed forces were spotted rehearsing their march-past for the annual R-Day parade, along New Delhi's Kartavya Path on a chilly January morning. Here, personnel from the 16 Assam Rifles are seen marching past.
The warm-up before the rehearsals.
Railway Special Police Force personnel at the rehearsal session.
Jawans take a break from practice.
Security personnel rehearsing the march-past.
A contingent of the Railway Special Police Force marching forward.
Vehicular movement along the Kartavya Path, till India Gate, is halted during the practice.
The contingent leader of 16 Assam Rifles.
The INS band performing their rehearsal in front of India Gate.
A contingent of the INS.
An officer chanting the war cry.
A drummer of the brass band of the INS.
Jawans are served gud-chana (jaggery-chickpea mixture) after the practice session.
The 'INS Hamla Band' plays the tube as they march on.
A contingent of the Indian Air Force.
Jawans rehearsing the march-past.
Bands wrap up as practice for the day comes to a halt.
The Quint gives you a glimpse of the rehearsals.
