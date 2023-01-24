Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos| From 1950 to 2023: A Look at India's Republic Day Chief Guests

In Photos| From 1950 to 2023: A Look at India's Republic Day Chief Guests

From Queen Elizabeth to Barack Obama, here’s every chief guest who's witnessed India’s Republic Day celebrations.
Pranay Dutta Roy
Photos
Published:

Take a look at India's Republic Day chief guests through the years.

|

(Photo: Pranay Dutta Roy/ The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Take a look at India's Republic Day chief guests through the years.</p></div>

While Republic Day has always witnessed massive celebrations since 1950, the presence of a chief guest as the state guest of honour on 26 January has become a staple. 

India has welcomed many heads of state, heads of government, ministers, and other dignitaries as chief guests, who are chosen after India looks at its strategic, economic and political interests.

The chief guest, or in some cases, guests, are a reflection of India's growing ties with different countries around the world and its commitment to peace and friendship.

From Queen Elizabeth to Barack Obama, here’s every chief guest who has witnessed India’s Republic Day celebrations, from 1950 to 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT