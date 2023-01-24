In Photos| From 1950 to 2023: A Look at India's Republic Day Chief Guests

Take a look at India's Republic Day chief guests through the years.
(Photo: Pranay Dutta Roy/ The Quint)
While Republic Day has always witnessed massive celebrations since 1950, the presence of a chief guest as the state guest of honour on 26 January has become a staple.
The chief guest, or in some cases, guests, are a reflection of India's growing ties with different countries around the world and its commitment to peace and friendship.
From Queen Elizabeth to Barack Obama, here’s every chief guest who has witnessed India’s Republic Day celebrations, from 1950 to 2023.
