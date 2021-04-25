Rely on Authentic Sources, Get Vaccinated: PM’s Mann Ki Baat

Still from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on 25 April.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday, 25 April, through his radio programme Mann Ki Baat even as the number of daily COVID cases crossed the three-lakh mark.
He expressed his sorrow over the crisis that has gripped the entire country, stating that COVID-19 is "testing our patience and capacity to bear pain".
"After successfully tackling the first wave, the nation's morale was high. It was confident, but this storm has shaken the nation," he added.
He said that he had convened several meetings with pharma company and medical experts to deal with the second wave of the pandemic.
He said he had spoken to several doctors and nurses who urged people to not panic and follow COVID protocols like social-distancing and wearing a mask.
He said Mumbai-based Dr Shashank Joshi stated that “the second wave is moving a lot faster than the first one. But the good thing is that recovery, too, has been faster than in the first wave”.
With a rise in India’s daily COVID deaths, Joshi said, "Ninety-eight percent of people get better with simple treatments."
"For 80-90 percent of cases there are no symptoms,” he added.
PM Modi further asked people to seek information only through doctors and "authentic sources".
He also urged people to "not fall prey to any rumour about vaccination".
Reiterating that the Government of India has sent free vaccines to all state governments, which people above 45 years of age can benefit from, he requested everyone to get inoculated.
“From 1 May, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age,” he said, adding, "The country's corporate sector can also participate in the vaccination drive by getting their employees inoculated."
Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the ‘system’ has failed, and now it is important to do ‘Jan ki baat’.
Elaborating on what he defined as ‘Jan Ki baat’ (the word of the people), Gandhi requested members of the Congress to leave all political work and engage themselves in providing help to the country in this time of crisis.
