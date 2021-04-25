Rely on Authentic Sources, Get Vaccinated: PM’s Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday, 25 April, through his radio programme Mann Ki Baat even as the number of daily COVID cases crossed the three-lakh mark.

He expressed his sorrow over the crisis that has gripped the entire country, stating that COVID-19 is "testing our patience and capacity to bear pain".

"After successfully tackling the first wave, the nation's morale was high. It was confident, but this storm has shaken the nation," he added.