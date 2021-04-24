Centre Issues Advisories to States for Vaccination Plan From 1 May

As the government of India has paved way for a “liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination” from 1 May onwards, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a meeting on Saturday, 24 April, to advise states and Union Territories (UT) on the effective implementation of the vaccination strategy.

The states were advised to register additional private COVID vaccination centres in mission mode by engaging with private hospitals, hospitals of industrial establishments, among others.

States were also asked to monitor the number of hospitals that have procured the coronavirus vaccines and have mentioned the stocks and prices on the Co-WIN platform.