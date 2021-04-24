Centre Issues Advisories to States for Vaccination Plan From 1 May

As the government of India has paved way for a “liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination” from 1 May onwards, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a meeting on Saturday, 24 April, to advise states and Union Territories (UT) on the effective implementation of the vaccination strategy.
The states were advised to register additional private COVID vaccination centres in mission mode by engaging with private hospitals, hospitals of industrial establishments, among others.
States were also asked to monitor the number of hospitals that have procured the coronavirus vaccines and have mentioned the stocks and prices on the Co-WIN platform.
Following are some of the other advisories told to states and UTs in the course of the meeting:
States were also suggested to conduct a review on their existing hospital and COVID treatment related infrastructure amid increasing number of infections in the country.
The meeting was chaired by Bhushan and Dr RS Sharma, chairman, Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat COVID-19, who said that the Co-WIN platform is operating flawlessly.
He further noted the importance of uploading correct and timely data by respective states and UTs on the platform.
On 19 April, the Government of India announced the decision to permit everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from 1 May, adding that states and private hospitals will be able to buy vaccines from private manufacturers.
