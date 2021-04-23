Ensure No Oxygen Tanker is Delayed, Stopped: PM Modi to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with the chief ministers of 11 worst COVID-hit states/Union territories on Friday, 23 April, and asked them to ensure that oxygen-carrying tankers must not get stranded or delayed on their way to other states.

PM Modi urged the states to set up high-level coordination committees for this purpose.

“This Coordination Committee should ensure that as soon as there is allotment of oxygen from the centre, it can deliver oxygen as per requirement in different hospitals of the state immediately,” he added.