Stand By My Comments on Gandhi, Says 'Godman' Kalicharan Despite Being Booked

Despite being booked for an inflammatory speech against Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, self-styled godman Kalicharan went on another provocative rant on Tuesday, 28 December, against Gandhi, and addressed his murderer Nathuram Godse as ‘Mahatma’.

In a video uploaded on Youtube as an "explanation on Gandhi", Kalicharan made it clear that he has no remorse for abusing Gandhi, and is ready to die for “speaking the truth”.