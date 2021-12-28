'Divisive Forces Rewriting History': Sonia Gandhi on INC's 137th Foundation Day

In a video message to Congress workers on the party's 137th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, party president Sonia Gandhi declared on Tuesday, 28 December, that the INC will fight the forces responsible for the destruction of the secular fabric of the nation.
(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
In the veiled attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government, she added that these forces are altering history and said:
The party president also expressed that these 'divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice' are wreaking 'havoc on the secular fabric of our society.'
"Let there be no doubt on our steadfast resolve. We have never and we will never compromise on our fundamental beliefs that are part of our glorious legacy," she added.
137th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other senior party leaders were also present at the celebration which took place at the AICC headquarters in the national capital.
