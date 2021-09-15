Relief for Telecom Sector: Cabinet Okays 4-Year Moratorium on AGR Dues, 100% FDI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 15 September, approved a relief package for the financially-strapped telecom sector, a move that will benefit companies such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio.

"In the telecom sector, nine structural reforms and five process reforms have been approved by the cabinet. These reforms will change the framework of the entire telecom sector. They will deepen and broaden the industry," Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press conference, news agency ANI reported.