Cabinet Okays PLI Scheme for 10 Sectors, Including Auto, Telecom

To give an impetus to the manufacturing sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 11 November, approved a mega production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors.

Accordingly, the scheme is expected to attract foreign players, boost production, increase exports and generate employment in the country.

Earlier, the Centre had rolled out a similar scheme for the electronics manufacturing sector, particularly for mobile phone manufacturing, to curb increasing imports.

The concerned sectors will include advanced chemistry cell battery, electronic products, automobiles and auto components, pharma, telecom and networking products, textile, food products, white goods and specialty steel.