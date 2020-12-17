Centre to Name ‘Trusted’ Telecom Vendors, May Impact Chinese Cos

The Centre’s decision to come out with a list of ‘trusted’ vendors and sources of telecom devices in view of national security is likely to impact Chinese vendors. The Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday, 16 December approved the National Security Directive on telecom sector.

As the deadlock over border tensions between India and China along LAC in Ladakh shows no sign of abating, India has already banned over 200 Chinese mobile apps in 2020 citing security concerns.