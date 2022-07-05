‘Razorpay Handed Over Donor Data to Police’: Alt News Amid FCRA Charges

After payment gateway Razorpay reactivated the account of fact-checking website Alt News, the company, on Tuesday, 5 July, in a statement said that the payment gateway has not specified the reason the account was re-enabled. This comes a day after Razorpay temporarily deactivated the fact-checking publication's account upon reportedly receiving a request from the Delhi Police.

Alt News further alleged that Razorpay handed over its donor data to the police.

The statement read: