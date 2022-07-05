‘Razorpay Handed Over Donor Data to Police’: Alt News Amid FCRA Charges

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
After payment gateway Razorpay reactivated the account of fact-checking website Alt News, the company, on Tuesday, 5 July, in a statement said that the payment gateway has not specified the reason the account was re-enabled. This comes a day after Razorpay temporarily deactivated the fact-checking publication's account upon reportedly receiving a request from the Delhi Police.
Alt News further alleged that Razorpay handed over its donor data to the police.
The statement read:
The statement from Alt News, reiterating that only “Indian bank accounts can make donations to Alt News,” said that allegations of the website receiving funds from foreign sources were false and that “foreign credit cards were never enabled in the Razorpay backend.”
It also claimed that if the payment gateway were to find inconsistencies by the company which violated its term of service, “they wouldn't have re-enabled our account.“
Appealing to its readers for support, the statement also noted the necessity to collect information such as email address, phone number, PAN card number, and residential address according to government regulations.
What began as a case against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments,” has become an investigation into the workings of the fact-checking website Alt News.
On Monday, 4 July, the fact-checking website put out a statement and said, “The allegation that individuals associated with the organisation have received funds in their personal accounts is also false since the individuals associated with the organisation only get monthly remuneration.”
Five days after Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments" and "promoting enmity" via a tweet he had posted in 2018, charges pertaining to “criminal conspiracy” and “disappearance of evidence” were also added against him.
Meanwhile, Malhotra also claimed that an “analysis of the reply received from Razorpay payment gateway revealed that there are various transactions, in which either the mobile phone number is of outside India or the IP address is of foreign countries and cities including Bangkok, Australia, North Holland, Singapore, Victoria, New York, England, Riyadh region, Sharjah, Stockholm, Abu Dhabi, and Washington, among others.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)