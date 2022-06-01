Alt News Co-Founder Md Zubair Booked for Calling Hindutva Leader 'Hate-Monger'

Narsinghanand had been booked by the Delhi Police for organising a "Hindu Mahapanchayat" in Burari, which saw alleged hate speeches being delivered on 3 April.

Narsinghanand, the head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple, had reportedly incited the attendees of the assembly to pick up arms if India gets a Muslim prime minister.

He had said that 40 percent Hindus will be killed if India were to get a Muslim PM. "This is the future of Hindus. If you want to change this, be a man (mard bano). What is it to be a man? Someone who is armed," he added.

Narsinghanand was in February released on bail in another hate speech case against him. The right-wing leader had been booked for organising the Haridwar conclave of 2021, where rabid hate speeches were delivered against the Muslim community.