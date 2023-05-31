'Rashtriya Ramayan Mahotsav' To Be Held in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh Over 3 Days

The state government said that Cambodia and Indonesia will be sending their representatives to participate in the event.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The National Ramayan Festival, or 'Rashtriya Ramayan Mahotsav,' is scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh for a period of three days, starting from Thursday, 1 June, the state government announced.
During the event, artists from the Manas Mandali group will showcase their talents while presenting unique perspectives about the Ramayan.
The state government said that Cambodia and Indonesia will be sending their representatives to participate in the event. Several performances by prominent artists will also be held, including by Kumar Vishwas, Maithili Thakur, Baba Hansraj Raghuvanshi, Lakhbir Singh Lakha, Shanmukha Priya, and Sharad Sharma.
"The event will begin on June 1 with a marching procession of the participants. The performance by the Ramayana Mandali will start at 3 pm. In the evening, famous singers Shanmukh Priya and Sharad Sharma, known from Indian Idol, will take the stage," a press release from the state government said.
On the second day of the event, renowned singers Baba Hansraj Raghuvanshi and Lakhbir Singh Lakha will be performing in the evening.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)