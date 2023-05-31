Baking Bread, Weaving Silk: Women Turn Entrepreneurs in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Under the government scheme, a bakery has been set up at the Surguja district's Puhuputra Rural Industrial Park. It is being operated by a women's self-help group called Jaya Women's Group, with the help of the district administration.

"Women are preparing bakery items like bread, toast, and cream roll, which are being supplied to rural regions as well as cities," the press release said.

The group comprises ten women who have reportedly received special training on how to make bread. A machine to prepare bread has also been installed at the bakery, according to Jaya Women’s Self-Help Group member Sumitra Rajwade.