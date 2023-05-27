Chhattisgarh Official Drops Phone During Selfie, Drains Reservoir To Find It

"Since I am a local, some villagers who know swimming dove in to find my phone. They looked for it for two days. When they failed to locate it by Tuesday, they suggested draining the water by a few feet. I said the phone would be damaged by now, but the locals, who share a good rapport with me, insisted that they would find it for me," Vishwas was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He also said that he was extremely upset about losing the phone since he had purchased it just two months ago.

"I called up the sub divisional officer (SDO) of Water Resources Department (RC Dhivar), who gave oral permission as it was just a few feet of water. On Tuesday night, I hired a diesel pump for Rs 7,500 and drained around three feet of water from the reservoir over a period of two days," he added.

The phone was finally found in a damaged condition and handed over to the owner.