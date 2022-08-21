'Rapists Being Celebrated Like They Are Heroes’: Husband of Bilkis Bano

“And just like that our 18-year-long fight for justice has been reduced to nothing,” said 45-year-old Yakub Rasool, from an undisclosed location near Gujarat’s Godhra.

On 15 August, 11 men – convicted of gang-raping Rasool’s wife Bilkis Bano, killing their three-year-old daughter and 13 other relatives during the 2002 Gujarat riots – walked out of the sub-jail in Gujarat’s Godhra. The Gujarat government allowed their release under its 1992 remission policy.

The 11 men returned to Singvad village in Dahod, where they were greeted and garlanded by their families as well as right-wing groups.