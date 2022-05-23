Centre Forms 3-Member Committee To Investigate Ramban Tunnel Collapse

The committee comprises IIT-Delhi professor JT Shahu, MD of FGS Consultants Vinod Shukla, and a representative of the DG (BR).

The tunnel, which was under construction, had collapsed, and the bodies of 10 workers were found after a 36-hour-long rescue operation from the under-construction tunnel on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban.