All 10 Bodies Recovered From Site of Collapsed Tunnel in Jammu’s Ramban

Bodies of ten workers have been recovered after a 36-hour long rescue operation from the site of an under-construction tunnel that collapsed in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban district earlier this week, the police reported on Saturday, 21 May.

The workers were buried under the debris from the tunnel that had collapsed due to a landslide. The police have identified nine of 10 bodies, according to the Hindustan Times.

“All the ten dead bodies have been recovered and shifted to district hospital, Ramban,” District Magistrate Mussarat-ul-Islam said.