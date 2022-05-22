All 10 Bodies Recovered From Site of Collapsed Tunnel in Jammu’s Ramban

All 10 bodies have been recovered from the site of an under-construction tunnel that collapsed in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban district earlier this week.
Bodies of ten workers have been recovered after a 36-hour long rescue operation from the site of an under-construction tunnel that collapsed in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban district earlier this week, the police reported on Saturday, 21 May.
The workers were buried under the debris from the tunnel that had collapsed due to a landslide. The police have identified nine of 10 bodies, according to the Hindustan Times.
“All the ten dead bodies have been recovered and shifted to district hospital, Ramban,” District Magistrate Mussarat-ul-Islam said.
From this, Rs 15 lakh compensation each shall be given by the construction company and Rs 1 lakh exgratia will be from the government's relief fund, according to NDTV.
The disaster had happened on Thursday, 19 May, near 'Khooni Nala'.
"Around 10.15 pm on Thursday, the audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nala in Ramban collapsed, trapping 11-12 labourers of Sarla Company working there," a senior official had told PTI.
The Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) joined the relief efforts.
Personnel of the 15th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with a sniffer dog of the force were part of the rescue operations as well.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and NDTV.)