Last Rites of Female Teacher Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Kulgam Carried Out

This is the seventh such attack on a civilians and policemen in Kashmir in the past few weeks.

On 25 May, a 35-year old television artist Amreen Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at her residence in the Chadoora area of Budgam. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in the attack.

Previously, a Kashmiri pandit and a government employee named Rahul Bhat was shot inside the local tehsil office by militants. On 12 May, gunmen had fired upon Bhat in the office located in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The deaths triggered massive protests. Some protesters reportedly tonsured their heads as well.