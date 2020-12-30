‘We Bow Our Heads’: Rajnath Rejects ‘Khalistani’ Tag for Farmers

He said the farmers should wait and see the implementation for two years, saying there should be a “logical debate on every clause of the farm laws”, where anything against the farmers’ interests can be addressed by the government.

He asserted that the “government is flexible” if the farmers want to bring in experts to talk about the amendments. He said the government was working for the poor and marginalised communities and that “some forces have tried to create some misconceptions about the farmers”, quoted ANI.

He said the farm laws were to double the farmers’ income, and that MSP will continue. He also mentioned how PM Modi has been “pained” by the protests and that there is no insensitivity about the farmers’ movement by the government.

On being asked about the disruption of mobile towers amid the farmer protests, Singh said, “Such things should not happen. Our farmers from Punjab should think about this. The acts of vandalism should stop."