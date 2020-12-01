‘Canada Will Defend Right to Protest’: PM Trudeau Backs Farmers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become the first international head of government to speak out on the protests by farmers in India against the Narendra Modi government's new farm laws. This is what he said in a video put out to wish Canadian citizens, particularly those of the Sikh faith, on the occasion of Gurupurab:

“I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together.”

This video was put out on the evening of 30 November in Canada, which is the morning of 1 December in India. Earlier, Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan had written on Twitter: "The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right." Politicians from Canada have been the most vocal in coming out in support of the protesting farmers and criticising the Modi government's handling of the agitation. It remains to be seen if India's Ministry of External Affairs will respond to the statements made by PM Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan. However, the international scrutiny could make it difficult for the government to pursue an openly hostile approach towards the protesting farmers.