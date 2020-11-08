Army Officer, 3 Jawans Killed as Infiltration Bid Along LoC Foiled

Three terrorists have also been killed in the operation. The Quint Image used for representational purposes. | (File photo: PTI) India Three terrorists have also been killed in the operation.

Three Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, and a BSF jawan were killed on Sunday, 8 November, as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector, a defence spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. Three terrorists have also been killed in the operation. "One captain and two soldiers have lost their lives in the ongoing operation in Machil sector. Three terrorists have been eliminated. Operation is underway," Army sources were quoted by ANI as saying.

In a statement, the Border Security Force (BSF) had said constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation, adding that reinforcements were received from the army.

In another statement earlier, the Indian Army had said, "Suspicious movement of unidentified persons detected by patrolling party at Machil Sector (J&K) on intervening night of 7 and 8 November. Terrorists trying to infiltrate intercepted; contact established."

What Happened?

A three-hour gun battle ensued in the wee hours of Sunday, in which the BSF soldier died and a terrorist was also killed. The firefight stopped at 4 am. "More troops were rushed to the area. Terrorist movement was tracked by surveillance devices," the army was quoted as saying. Contact was re-established at 10:20 am, when heavy fire was drawn by Indian search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC, it added. In the ensuing gunfight, two more terrorists were killed. Three soldiers were also killed in action, while two others were injured and evacuated.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI and IANS.)