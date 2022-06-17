Rajiv Gandhi Case: Nalini & Ravichandran Can’t Be Released by Us, Says Madras HC

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) at an election meeting in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur in 1991. Seven people – Murugan alias Sriharan, Nalini, AG Perarivalan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and P Ravichandran – were convicted that same year.

After the Supreme Court ordered the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan in May this year, many hoped that the other convicts in the case would similarly be released.

Speaking to IANS at the time, Nalini's mother Padma Sankaranarayanan had said, “After the release of Perarivalan, I am convinced that Nalini will be released soon. Arputhamal, Perarivalan's mother, has gone through a lot of trauma and her relentless struggle and fight for his release paid off finally. I expect that Nalini will also be released soon."