Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Released: What is Article 142 Cited by SC?

AG Perarivalan was sentenced to death in 1998 for aiding, as a nineteen-year-old, in making the bomb that was used to assassinate former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In 2014, his death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

On 18 May 2021, amid a legal dispute over who is the appropriate authority to decide the remission plea, the Supreme Court ordered the release of Perarivalan, who is now 50-year-old.

To free Perarivalan, the top court invoked the extraordinary powers granted to it under Article 142 of the Constitution of India.

Delivering their order in the case, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai said: