Nasir-Junaid Case: Rajasthan Court Rejects Monu Manesar's Bail Plea

A district court in Rajasthan's Kaman on Saturday, 30 September rejected the bail plea of self-styled cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was arrested in September in connection with the Junaid-Nasir murder case that took place earlier this year.

The Indian Express reported that Monu Manesar's lawyers told the court that he had no connection with the case and that their client was made an accused in the case solely due to ‘political pressure.'

The lawyers also said the First Information Report (FIR) had against Monu Manesar and that there is no possibility of him intimidating the prosecution witnesses or absconding as he was a resident of Haryana, IE reported.

The lawyers said they will now move the High Court for bail.