9.06 Crore Indians To Go Hungry by 2030 Due to Climate Change: Study

Nearly 23% more Indians are at risk of hunger by 2030 due to a fall in agricultural production and disruption in food supply chains, according to a study released by the International Food Policy Research Institute on Thursday.

The number of Indians at risk from hunger in 2030 is expected to be 73.9 million in 2030 and, if the effects of climate change were to be factored in, it would increase to 90.6 million.

The Global Food Policy Report 2022 showed that India's food production could drop by 16% and the number of those at risk of hunger could increase by 23% by 2030 due to climate change.