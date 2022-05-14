It Was Over 40°C When I Met Those Working Non-Stop in the Searing Delhi Heat

Delhi is witnessing a harsh summer yet again, with mercury breaching the 40°C mark on a daily basis. On Friday, 13 May, the maximum temperature in the national capital crossed 46°C.

This made me wonder how people with outdoor-dependent livelihoods are faring? So, I decided to speak to some of them to understand how they are managing their work in the heat.

When I left my home in Delhi's Okhla at around 11 am on Friday, the weather app on my phone showed 37°C. In no time, it rose to 40°C as I was speaking to Sanjay Singh, a food delivery executive.