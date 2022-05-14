It Was Over 40°C When I Met Those Working Non-Stop in the Searing Delhi Heat

The maximum temperature in Delhi is breaching the 40°C mark on a daily basis.
Delhi is witnessing a harsh summer yet again, with mercury breaching the 40°C mark on a daily basis. On Friday, 13 May, the maximum temperature in the national capital crossed 46°C.
This made me wonder how people with outdoor-dependent livelihoods are faring? So, I decided to speak to some of them to understand how they are managing their work in the heat.
When I left my home in Delhi's Okhla at around 11 am on Friday, the weather app on my phone showed 37°C. In no time, it rose to 40°C as I was speaking to Sanjay Singh, a food delivery executive.
While having his lunch, Singh said,
Near the food stall, where Sanjay Singh was having his lunch, I met a few domestic workers living in their shanties (Jhuggies). During my conversation with them, they told me that their shanties get heated up in this scorching heat and it gets impossible to sleep or even stay inside.
Suresh Prasad, a food delivery executive, going to deliver his order.
Finding fruits and vegetable sellers on the road is not difficult at all. Suresh Prasad was one of them, selling vegetables under the Delhi Metro flyover.
While speaking to them, even I was feeling the heat and had to quickly grab my glass of Delhi's famous shikanji (lemonade).
But in conversation with them, I realised that a Rs 10-20 Shikanji is a luxury for many.
In Delhi's searing hot weather, shikanji gives a much-needed relief.
Even Shareefuddin, a rickshaw puller, echoed the sentiments of Sanjay Singh.
Shareefuddin, the rickshaw puller, in Delhi's Okhla.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the return of heatwaves in the national capital and has issued alerts to people to be careful of the weather phenomenon. Meanwhile, Delhiites hope for a spell of rain to give them respite from the heat.
