Raghav’s Take: Modi Govt Could Be Doing a Political Swivel On J&K 

The Modi government could be doing a political swivel on J&K. Else why has it made a soft outreach to the leaders it once derided as “the Gupkar gang (working) with foreign powers… to subvert the Valley”?

The first call was made to the most estranged and recalcitrant adversary, Mehbooba Mufti, whose uncle was also simultaneously released from incarceration – almost as if the rulers wanted to underline their new mood of appeasement.

I guess the government finds itself in the vortex of a complex political algorithm.