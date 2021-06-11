Raghav’s Take: What Mukul Roy’s TMC-Wapsi Proves; Ideas for Cong

(a) Mamata has invisibly acknowledged that Roy gave her a political scare by building the non-existent BJP into a potent adversary in less than five years. So, actually, this is a nod to Roy’s success; and (b) since the BJP shortchanged Roy by making Suvendu Adhikari the Leader of Opposition, she used Roy’s fury as an opportunity to win over her enemy’s principal general.

Perhaps that’s the only equivalence between principles of effective politics and management, ie, any grievance should be seen as an “opportunity” rather than a “threat which needs to be eviscerated.”

There’s a huge lesson in here for the Congress, which, if it had responded to Mamata’s “grievances” before she quit her native party (and I am taking you back a couple of decades here), the Congress would have been ruling West Bengal today.