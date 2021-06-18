Raghav’s Take: Did Horrors of 2nd COVID Wave Draw a Silver Lining?

Unfortunately, the chronic ailments of our public sector companies just refuse to abate.

Remember how the Modi government 2.0 had grandly announced the IPO of LIC in its first budget, a corporation that could raise Rs 1 lakh crore for the government at a market value of Rs 10 lakh crore in FY 19-20?

Over two years later, even the merchant bankers have not been appointed.

Air India, of course, is a story pegged back by the pandemic. So, we will cut the government that slack. But what about BPCL?

Here’s a real “gem” that made a profit of over USD 1 billion when it was taken to the market. It should have had a long line of suitors and netted the government over USD 10 billion in privatisation proceeds by now.

But wait, somebody forgot to change the FDI rule that would allow marquee overseas funds to become eligible, which is being done now, a full two years after the process was put in motion.

Shouldn’t this FDI rule have been changed when the transaction was announced?

And finally, see the travesty playing out with BSNL and MTNL. They did an expensive VRS, in which nearly one lakh employees took a golden handshake and left. But somebody forgot to do a manpower plan because now, both these beleaguered corporations are re-hiring their own VRS-ed employees to overcome a severe shortage of hands!

You know what they say about our country, right, that “some things happen only in India” …

