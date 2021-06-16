Raghav’s Take: 2nd Wave of NPAs? Here’s What the Govt Can Do

India’s financial sector seems to be slipping into a horrendous second wave of non-performing assets (NPAs).

The latest estimates suggest that more than 15% of the total bank credit of over one hundred lakh crore could have turned sour. The situation for smaller outfits in the travel, retail, and hospitality sectors is dire. Just too many of them are understandably bankrupt since revenues have been near-zero, or a low fraction of normal times for nearly a year now.

This is “invisible bankruptcy”, which will lead to massive closures once liabilities are “called in or foreclosed” by banks. That amount of capital destruction will be fatal. Any sensitive and intelligent government should understand that this is an artificial graveyard. Businesses that could bounce back to health once normal operations resume are currently sick simply because they’ve run out of cash.