'QR Code Shows He is Muslim’— Online Platforms Leave Vendors, Workers Vulnerable



“It was my first time in that part of the city, so I wasn’t familiar with the route. Once I reached the location, I was asked to come to some other address, but I told them that won’t be possible. They asked me to share my location on WhatsApp. I said no but they insisted. Then, a few men came to my location on bike and asked me to follow them to the residence,” said Rehan. At the residence, Rehan found KP Vishal Goud, a local BRS politician sitting on a sofa. “Apparently it was his parcel and he got agitated at the delay. He ordered his men to beat me up and they kept at it till some guests arrived at the house and they let me go,” said Rehan. An FIR was registered by the Hyderabad police against Goud and the other men.

Rehan suspects it was an anti-Muslim hate crime. “They knew my name. Plus, at that time my WhatsApp DP was that of the holy Kaaba. Then when I arrived there they checked my Aadhar card, kept asking my background and why I am in that part of the city,” said Rehan. Rehan, who was a student at the time, told The Quint he had to leave this job after the incident and hasn’t found anything else to do yet.

Food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy always show the name of the delivery agent on the app, as soon as the order is booked.



In March 2023, Amran Tamboli, a 21-year-old law student in Nanded, Maharashtra, was working as a Zomato agent part-time to support his studies. Tamboli was assaulted by a group of men while delivering a parcel in Bajrang Nagar area of the city, who kept asking him “how dare you come to our area.” Tamboli said the company promised him legal as well as monetary help, but none came his way.