Men Who Destroyed Muslim Vendor’s Fruits Garlanded as They Come Out on Bail

A watermelon was also smashed at the ceremony, seemingly to praise the group’s targeting of the elderly Muslim fruit vendor in Karnataka’s Dharwad district.

Sri Ram Sene’s Chidananda Kalal, Kumar Kattimani, Mylarappa Guddappanavar and Mahalinga Aigali had vandalised the cart of Nabisaab Killedaar, a Muslim fruit vendor selling watermelons outside the Hanumantha Temple at Nuggikeri village near Dharwad.

On 9 April, the four culprits picked up watermelons from his cart and threw them to the ground, destroying them. The visuals of smashed watermelons next to the temple went viral, and subsequently, the four were arrested.