Punjab Government Constitutes SIT to Probe Golden Temple Sacrilege Case

Punjab Deputy Chief Minster Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
(Photo: Government of Punjab/ Twitter)
The Punjab government on Sunday, 19 December, formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged sacrilege attempt of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Terming the sacrilege incident as most unfortunate, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that a SIT team under the DCP Law and Order had been constituted and an investigation report will be presented to the government within two days.
Earlier during the day, Randhawa said, "It's an unfortunate incident. It seems that the person came with the target of sacrilege only as he was there for 9-10 hours. He has not been identified yet. We will investigate the matter," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, the whole incident has sparked a political controversy in Punjab. Political parties are questioning whether this incident at the Golden Temple is part of a larger conspiracy. The BJP has called for a CBI probe into the matter. Punjab goes to Assembly polls early next year.
On Saturday, 18 December, a man who allegedly attempted to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib was killed by a mob at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
The man's alleged attempt to sacrilege took place during Rehras Sahib, the daily evening prayers. It was captured by a Punjabi TV channel that telecasts the proceedings from the temple live.
The man was seen jumping over the railing inside the temple during the evening prayers, trying to touch the sword and holy books, when he was stopped by people. The incident reportedly took place at 5:45 pm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)