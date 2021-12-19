Badal Calls Sacrilege Attempt at Golden Temple 'Painful', BJP Demands CBI Probe

The alleged attempt to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday, 18 December, and the killing of the man responsible, has sparked a political controversy in Punjab.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The alleged attempt to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday, 18 December, and the killing of the man responsible, has sparked a political controversy in Punjab. The man's alleged attempt of sacrilege was captured on video.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal has called the sacrilege attempt "exceedingly painful" and a crime "too reprehensible for words." He added that the possibility of a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the incident cannot be ruled out.
The BJP has raised the demand for a CBI probe into the matter, and accused the Congress government of failing to curb such incidents in the state.
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, meanwhile, has "directed state police authorities to thoroughly probe into entire matter to zero in at the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act," tweeted the CMO Punjab account.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The incident is very unfortunate. This could be a very big conspiracy. Those who are found guilty should receive strict punishment."
Former Punjab CM and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh has demanded that the government get to the bottom of the matter.