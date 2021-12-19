Badal Calls Sacrilege Attempt at Golden Temple 'Painful', BJP Demands CBI Probe

The alleged attempt to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday, 18 December, and the killing of the man responsible, has sparked a political controversy in Punjab.

The alleged attempt to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday, 18 December, and the killing of the man responsible, has sparked a political controversy in Punjab. The man's alleged attempt of sacrilege was captured on video.

With incidents of sacrilege having been a crucial election issue when Punjab went to Assembly polls in 2017, political parties are questioning whether this incident at the Golden Temple is part of a larger conspiracy. The BJP has called for a CBI probe into the matter. Punjab goes to Assembly polls early next year.