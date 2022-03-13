Punjab CM-Designate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal To Hold Roadshow in Amritsar Today

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
Punjab Chief Minister (CM)-designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple, and Valmiki Temple in Amritsar ahead of commencing their roadshow on Sunday, 13 March.
"We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfill the promises we have made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people of the State," reported NDTV, quoting Mann.
The AAP recorded a thumping win in the Assembly polls by winning 92 of the 117 seats. The ruling Congress won 18 seats, a massive decline from 77 it had won in 2017, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could manage only three seats. Mann won from Dhuri by a margin of over 58,000 votes.
Mann is set to take oath on 16 March and announced earlier on Friday that the new Cabinet would take oath of office at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, and not at the Raj Bhavan.
Mann, who dons Bhagat Singh's trademark 'basanti' (yellow) turban, also said that no government office will carry photographs of the chief minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar will be put up on the walls of all government offices.
