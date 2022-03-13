Punjab CM-Designate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal To Hold Roadshow in Amritsar Today

Punjab Chief Minister (CM)-designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple, and Valmiki Temple in Amritsar ahead of commencing their roadshow on Sunday, 13 March.

"We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfill the promises we have made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people of the State," reported NDTV, quoting Mann.