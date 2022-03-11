A Lesson in AAP’s Punjab Win – Don't Take Your Gaddi for Granted

AAP wins Punjab: Lessons for India
Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here the people of Punjab have sent a message to the national parties of India. And it’s a very simple message – don’t take your gaddi, your seat, for granted.
Look at the list of losers in the Punjab Assembly elections:
Prakash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Badal, the top Akali leaders – lost
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh – lost
Navjot Singh Sidhu, occupied headlines for months – but lost
Charanjit Channi, the chief minister, fought in two seats – lost both
But the question is, why. Why did the AAP win Punjab? The single big reason is – frustration, disappointment and anger towards those who have ruled Punjab for decades – the Congress, the Akalis, and the BJP. Be it corruption, be it in-fighting, be it just not doing enough work to improve people’s lives, the voters felt these parties were guilty of all these crimes. So, when an alternative came forward, they went for it.
While the AAP would and should claim credit for their big win, there is an equally big factor of desperation on the part of the Punjab voter.
For instance, look at Labh Singh Ugoke, the AAP candidate who beat Channi by a massive 37,500 votes in Bhadaur.
Even the fact that Channi himself was Punjab’s first Dalit CM did not help him, because the voter simply did not want the Congress. And they wanted the Akalis and BJP even less – those two parties have together won just six seats.
Then, look at Amritsar, where Jeevan Jyot Kaur defeated Navjot Sidhu – the Punjab Congress chief, and top Akali leader and Sukhbir Badal’s brother-in-law – Bikram Singh Majithia.
Now, who is Jeevan Jyot Kaur? A menstrual hygiene activist, also known as 'pad woman of Punjab'. Again, the voter rejected political reputation, money and muscle for someone with a record in public service.
He, too, is a first-time politician. Clearly, the voters were looking for MLAs with clean slates, clean records.
And don’t mistake this for being a pro-AAP analysis. Tomorrow, if the AAP forgets the lessons it has learnt from this election, it may repeat the mistakes made by Punjab’s former leaders. There’s a simple rule that Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and the AAP must remember. Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here don’t take your gaddi for granted.
