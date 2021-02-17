As Crisis Brews in Puducherry, Rahul Addresses ‘Farmers of Sea’

While a political crisis is brewing in Puducherry, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reached Puducherry on Wednesday, 17 February to kickstart the party’s election campaign.
The leader was welcomed by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and other Congress leaders.
“We welcome our beloved Hon'ble MP Shri. @RahulGandhi ji with warmth, love and support to #Puducherry,” CM V Narayanasami tweeted on Wednesday.
Gandhi’s visit comes during a political crisis in the union territory, with the Congress-led government losing majority, after a spate of resignations.
The leader started his campaign with an interaction with the farmers in the Solai Nagar beach shore.
“Government passed three bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at a meeting of fishermen. I consider you as farmers of sea. If farmers of land can have ministry in Delhi, why is that farmers of sea don't have the same,” he asked.
Rahul Gandhi also expressed his wish to travel along with the fishermen in their boats to better understand their travails.
“The current government is attacking small and medium businesses because they want all businesses to be controlled by big corporations. Our view is different. We want to strengthen small and medium businesses because we believe that's the strength of this country,” he added.
He will later address students of Bharatidasan college for women. He will also hold a large gathering later in the evening at the AFT ground, where he will address the people of Puducherry. Police have been deployed all over the district to ensure security.
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee too welcomed Gandhi by tweeting, “Our beloved leader Mr Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Puducherry. He was received by CM Narayanasami, Congress leader K S Alagiri, MPs and MLAs of Puducherry and other leaders.”
Meanwhile, the opposition in Puducherry, led by N Rangasamy, has demanded the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, and also demanded a floor test challenging the Congress government to prove its majority in the Assembly.
After the resignation of four MLAs in the last month, the opposition pointed out that that the Narayanasamy-led Congress government has lost majority. However, the chief minister claims he has the numbers.
The Assembly is now 28 members strong with the Congress-DMK alliance and the opposition, both having 14 members now, one short of the majority mark of 15. The total strength of the House is 33.
On Tuesday, 16 February night, Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given additional charge as the L-G of the Union Territory.
Published: 17 Feb 2021,03:38 PM IST