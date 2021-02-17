As Crisis Brews in Puducherry, Rahul Addresses ‘Farmers of Sea’

The leader started his campaign with an interaction with the farmers in the Solai Nagar beach shore.



“Government passed three bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at a meeting of fishermen. I consider you as farmers of sea. If farmers of land can have ministry in Delhi, why is that farmers of sea don't have the same,” he asked.

Rahul Gandhi also expressed his wish to travel along with the fishermen in their boats to better understand their travails.

“The current government is attacking small and medium businesses because they want all businesses to be controlled by big corporations. Our view is different. We want to strengthen small and medium businesses because we believe that's the strength of this country,” he added.