Protesters Detained in Gurgram Over Attempts to Disrupt Friday Namaz

File photo of Friday namaz being offered in Sector 47 locality of Gurugram.
(Photo: Eshwar/The Quint)
Around 50 people, including men and women were detained after they raised slogans against Friday prayers being offered by the Muslim community in the Sector 12 area of Gurugram on Friday, 28 October.
Sources told The Quint that slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' were also raised by protesters as members of the community were offering namaz at the site. The protesters also raised slogans against the Gurugram administration and the Haryana government to allow the prayers to take place in open spaces.
For several weeks through September and October, locals and right wing groups staged protests in Sector 47 against namaz being offered at a designated site in the locality over safety concerns. While the protests in Sector 47 were suspended for two weeks after 15 October following the administration's intervention, similar protests were held in Sector 12 on 22 October.
Both Sector 12 and Sector 47 are one of the 37 designated sites by the Haryana government for Muslims to offer namaz on Fridays.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)