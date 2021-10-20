Gurgaon Residents Protesting Against Namaz, Halt Their Protest Until Diwali

The site in sector 47 however, is among the list of 37 designated sites where prayers could be offered in the open, as was ‘negotiated’ after disruptions in 2018, Indian Express reported.

Residents however claim that the permission granted was only for a day.

Meanwhile, urging the administration to initiate a dialogue with people and resident associations, members of the Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, a citizen’s forum, submitted a letter to the deputy commissioner on Tuesday, saying that people were being “misled into becoming a part of a malicious campaign to create a wedge between residents of Gurgaon”, Indian Express reported.

The issue was discussed last week between members of both communities, however, no conclusion was reached.

Members of the Muslim community have claimed that this became an issue only in the past few weeks, as an attempt of some people to gain political mileage by creating the ruckus.