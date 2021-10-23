Namaz Disruption in Gurgaon: Issue Much Bigger Than Baseless Land Jihad Claims

"Please show your ID cards," said a policeman as we entered the site of Friday prayers in Gurugram's Sector 47, where 100-150 members of the Muslim community have been offering namaz for years. Several policemen stood guard on both sides of the open space around a mobile tower, alert and observant.

The stringent police presence was necessitated by disruptions of the namaz by protesters and local residents of Sector 47 for the past four consecutive weeks, who demand that the prayers be shifted to an alternate location due to "security concerns."

On 15 October, the matter was on the brink of taking an ugly turn as protesters didn't just turn up with placards, but with a mic and portable speakers to sing bhajans.