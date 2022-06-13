Prophet Row: Stones Pelted at Train by Protesters in Bengal's Nadia

A train was vandalised in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday evening, 12 June, during a protest by locals against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

A large number of protesters attempted to put up a road blockade in Bethuadhari, and when they were chased by the police, the demonstrators entered a local railway station and threw stones at a local train that was waiting at a platform, reportedly injuring a few people.

"An unruly mob of 1,000 people pelted stones on the train. Few people were injured," Chief Public Relation Officer, Eastern Railway, Eklavya Chakraborty was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Some house were also damaged, as per the police.

Train services in that line were disrupted for around two hours due to the incident, which occurred around 6 pm.