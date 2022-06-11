Prophet Remarks Row: After Protests at Jama Masjid, Delhi Police Files FIR

After over a thousand people staged a protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and ex-leader Naveen Jindal for inflammatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Friday, 10 June, the Delhi Police registered a case under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons.

"No particular organisation has been named, nor the role of any organisation has come to light. We are investigating," DCP Central District Shweta Chauhan said.

While some "miscreants" were identified, DCP Central Chauhan said that more protesters were being identified, as the protests were carried out on the street "without any permission."