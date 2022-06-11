Prophet Remarks Row: After Protests at Jama Masjid, Delhi Police Files FIR

Over a thousand people staged a protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and ex-leader Naveen Jindal for inflammatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Friday, 10 June.
After over a thousand people staged a protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and ex-leader Naveen Jindal for inflammatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Friday, 10 June, the Delhi Police registered a case under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons.
"No particular organisation has been named, nor the role of any organisation has come to light. We are investigating," DCP Central District Shweta Chauhan said.
While some "miscreants" were identified, DCP Central Chauhan said that more protesters were being identified, as the protests were carried out on the street "without any permission."
The protest was carried out at the mosque after the customary Friday prayers and was "soon brought under control," the DCP added, noting that no organisation had been named and there were no detentions or arrests as on Saturday morning.
While demands for Nupur Sharma's arrests were made at the site, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid distanced the mosque from the protests, saying that the masjid's committee had not issued any calls for demonstrations.
A curfew was imposed in violence-hit areas of Ranchi and internet services have been suspended.
The protests demanding the arrest of the saffron party leaders remained mostly peaceful in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Gujarat, though over a hundred people were arrested in clashes between police and protesters across Uttar Pradesh.