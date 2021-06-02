Prioritise Youth: Delhi HC to Govt on Black Fungus Drug Policy

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 1 June, directed the central government to prioritise the youth in their drug distribution initiatives as the country combats COVID-19, highlighting that its vaccination policy failed to do so.
The bench said, “The administration of the drug to patients who have better chances of survival may have to be prioritised. Similarly, patients who are younger and who hold promise for our nation may have to be prioritised against the older generation which has lived its life and on whom others will not be as dependent,” The Indian Express reported.
Citing that the disproportionate focus on individuals above 60 in the first two waves has caused suffering to the youth, the court remarked, “If we have to choose, the young will have to be chosen. They are the future. The 80-year olds are not going to carry this country forward. They have lived their lives.”
“..even this policy of vaccinating only above 45 first and now saying 18-45 when there is actually no vaccine available... Why did you have to then disclose or announce (the policy) when you did not have (vaccines)?” the court questioned the Centre, reported The Indian Express.
The directions came because of the paucity of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, which the court observed has been going on for “over two weeks now” and is responsible for “a large number of fatalities”.
In the light of this emergency, the bench stated that it was the Union government’s responsibility to frame a policy with regard to priority and how the drug should be made available.
The Division Bench apprised the Centre to frame a policy and file a status report on matter, listing it for hearing on Friday.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined