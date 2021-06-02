Prioritise Youth: Delhi HC to Govt on Black Fungus Drug Policy

Citing that the disproportionate focus on individuals above 60 in the first two waves has caused suffering to the youth, the court remarked, “If we have to choose, the young will have to be chosen. They are the future. The 80-year olds are not going to carry this country forward. They have lived their lives.”

“..even this policy of vaccinating only above 45 first and now saying 18-45 when there is actually no vaccine available... Why did you have to then disclose or announce (the policy) when you did not have (vaccines)?” the court questioned the Centre, reported The Indian Express.