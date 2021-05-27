Black Fungus: Top Bengaluru Hospitals Run Out of Amphotericin-B

Top private hospitals in Bengaluru have run out of Liposomal Amphotericin-B stock, even as there are 481 reported cases of mucormycosis in Karnataka. The infection, commonly called black fungus, needs the antifungal medication.

Hospitals which have runout of stock include, Minto Eye Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, St John’s Medical College Hospital, HCG Hospital, The Quint has learnt.