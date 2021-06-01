System Failed Him: Friends of Stephen’s Student Who Died of COVID

Not just as an academician, Kevin Joy Varghese – a first-year BA History (Hons) student at St Stephen’s College – remembers his classmate Satyam Jha also as a great human being and a great friend, who used to always be there to help, even though their interactions were limited to the virtual world.

Jha, who had turned 19 just this January, succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota on 25 May. Known for his love for academics and politics, he could attend the college only virtually due to the pandemic, but left an indelible mark on his friends, classmates, and seniors alike.