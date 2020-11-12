‘NEP to Make Students Aatmanirbhar’: Modi at JNU Statue Unveiling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus, via video conferencing. The Quint Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus, via video conferencing. | (Photo Courtesy: BJP4India/ Twitter) India Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus, via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus, via video conferencing. He recalled, “When we were oppressed during colonialism and there was hopelessness in the entire country, Swami Vivekananda had said in Michigan University in the USA - ‘This decade is yours, but the 21st century would undoubtedly be India's.’”



He said he hoped that the statue will instil courage and compassion in students that Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in everyone. “May it inspire the country for vision of oneness,” he said.



The event was also attended by Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.

Youth Is the ‘Brand Ambassador’ of ‘Brand India’: Modi

Talking about India's new National Education Policy, Prime Minister Narendra said, “Swami Vivekananda wanted that education in the country should be such that it provides self-confidence to individuals and makes them Aatmanirbhar in every way. New National Education Policy is on the same line and has inclusion at its core." Addressing the students, he said that India's youth is the 'brand ambassador' of 'brand India' today globally.

“Our country is moving ahead with the resolve of self-reliance. It is now part of the collective consciousness of 130 crore Indians.” PM Modi

He said that he wished that the country move forward with a vision of youth-led-development.

‘Modi Go Back’ Protests on Campus

However, the invitation to Modi created a flutter on campus as just hours ahead of the scheduled unveiling, the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) called for a protest at the university’s North Gate. A poster was released by the JNUSU asking Modi to ‘go back’ and demanding ‘answers’ from the Ministry of Education (MoE). The students condemned the Modi government for “openly supporting” the violence on campus, and “attacking universities” with the National Education Policy and fund cuts. The protest gathering is against “the anti-education and anti-student Modi government”, read the poster.

Disagree with PM’s Idea of India: JNUSU