PM Modi Co-Chairs ASEAN-India Summit; Stresses Strengthening Ties

PM Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc virtually co-chaired the 17th ASEAN-India Summit. The Quint PM Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc virtually co-chaired the 17th ASEAN-India Summit on 12 November. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) India PM Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc virtually co-chaired the 17th ASEAN-India Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, is virtually co-chairing the 17th ASEAN-India Summit that began on Thursday, 12 November. Speaking at the summit, PM Modi said that the Strategic Partnership of India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is based on the shared historical, geographical and cultural heritage, adding that ASEAN has been the core of India’s Act East Policy from the very beginning.

Stressing the relationship between India and ASEAN nations, PM Modi said, “There are many similarities between India’s Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative and ASEAN’s Outlook on Indo Pacific.”

Also read: PM Modi to Attend ASEAN Summit and RCEP Meet in Thailand

Enhancing every type of connectivity between India and ASEAN is a major priority for us, he said as he addressed the summit, adding that a cohesive and responsive ASEAN is required for security and growth for all in the region.

“It is of prime importance for us to improve physical, economic, societal, digital, financial and maritime connections between India and ASEAN. We have come closer in these sectors in the last couple of years and I believe this Summit will go further to bridge gaps,” PM Modi said.