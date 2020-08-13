Decoding NEP 2020: Join Dr Kasturirangan, Mohandas Pai on 15 Aug

After the resounding success of its inaugural event in May 2020, this Independence Day, The/Nudge Forum (global edition) – in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and The Quint as its exclusive media partner – is bringing together all stakeholders for India’s development from the government, the markets, and civil society.

This Independence Day, in a never-done-before, 24 hours format, the event will engage world leaders and all stakeholders globally will participate – speak, listen, engage, network and more – to discuss India’s development, journey so far, and our way forward.

At 11:45 am IST, a plenary on ‘New Education Policy and the Vision of 'No Child Left Behind'', will be presided over by Dr Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief and the Chairman of Committee for Preparation of the New Education Policy 2020, and TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education.