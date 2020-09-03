PM Praises ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, COVID Fight at US-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 3 September said that 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission - to make an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, which seeks to merge the local with the global and ensure India's strengths act as a global force multiplier.

“Time and time again, India has shown that our goal is global good,” he said in his special keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Modi also said that Aatamanirbhar Bharat is about transforming India from being just a passive market to an active manufacturing hub at the heart of global value chains.